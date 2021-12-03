New Zealand reports 92 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

Wellington, Dec. 3 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand reported 92 new Delta variant cases of COVID-19 in the community on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's current community outbreak to 8,836.

Among the new infections, 80 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, two in nearby Waikato, five in Bay of Plenty, one in the Lakes District Health Board, one in Nelson Marlborough, one in Northland, and two in Taranaki, according to the Ministry of Health.



A total of 79 cases are being treated in hospitals, including nine in intensive care units or high dependency units, a ministry statement said.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Zealand stands at 11,992 currently, according to the health ministry.

To date, 93 per cent of eligible people in New Zealand have had their first dose and 87 per cent are fully vaccinated, it said (ANI/Xinhua)

