New Zealand reports eight new cases of COVID-19

Wellington [New Zealand], November 25 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, all in managed isolation. There are no new community cases.

One person arrived on Nov. 19 from Finland via Sweden and Qatar and tested positive at around day 3 of their stay in managed isolation. One person arrived on Nov. 19 from Canada via Hong Kong and tested positive at around day 3 of their stay in managed isolation. Both are now in quarantine at an Auckland facility, according to the Ministry of Health.



One person arrived on Nov. 19 from the United States and tested positive at around day 3 of their stay in managed isolation. This case is in quarantine in a Christchurch facility, according to a ministry statement.

Five people are part of the same family that arrived on Nov. 19 from Mexico via the U.S. and all tested positive at around day 3 of their stay in managed isolation. These people are in quarantine in a Christchurch facility, it said.

There are two additional recovered cases, which means there are now 59 active cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand. The country's total number of confirmed cases is 1,683, according to the ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)

