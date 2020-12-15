New Zealand unveils plans to manage COVID-19

Wellington [New Zealand], December 15 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand COVID-19 response Minister Chris Hipkins on Tuesday outlined extensively all of the government planning in the event of a community case of COVID-19 during the holiday period.

"Since March, New Zealand has strengthened and evolved its ability to respond to COVID-19," Hipkins said in a statement.

"Improved testing and contact tracing capacity mean that since the Auckland August cluster, we've had four outbreaks which we have successfully managed without having to change alert levels," Hipkins said.



"At the same time, we know the virus is continuing to rage offshore and despite our best efforts, there's always the possibility of further community cases here," he said.

The summer holiday period poses challenges, he said, adding that a large number of people will be travelling for holidays or seasonal work, and there are more social gatherings and large events such as festivals. There will also be health system workers taking well-deserved leave.

The summer planning approach to manage any community cases over the holidays supports New Zealand's elimination strategy for COVID-19, he said.

"Although we can't predict exactly where or how a community case might emerge, New Zealanders can be reassured planning has been extensive, and has included scenario testing and understanding actions that might be needed, including, as a last resort, Alert Level changes," Hipkins said. (ANI/Xinhua)

