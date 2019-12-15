North Korea conducts 'another crucial' test at Sohae Satellite Launching Ground

Seoul [South Korea], Dec 14 (ANI): North Korea on Saturday said it has conducted "another crucial test" which will help the country boost its "reliable strategic nuclear deterrent."

Citing KCNA, Yonhap reported that the unspecified test took place from 10:41 p.m. to 10:48 p.m. on Friday at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground.

"The research successes being registered by us in defense science one after another recently will be applied to further bolstering up the reliable strategic nuclear deterrent of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," a statement carried by KCNA read.

The statement further informed that defence scientists were "greatly honored to receive warm congratulations from the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea on the spot."

Though it did not give details of the test, Kyodo News cited foreign affairs experts as saying that it may have been related to an intercontinental ballistic missile launch.

This comes a week after North Korea conducted a "very important" test at its key satellite launching station.

Yonhap said South Korea had confirmed that the North tested a rocket engine last week. (ANI)

