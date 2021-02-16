Oz PM apologises to former staffer allegedly raped in Parliament office

Canberra [Australia], February 16 (ANI): Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday apologised to a former government staffer who alleged that she was raped by a colleague in Parliament House two years ago.

According to CNN, Morrison promised an investigation into the alleged rape and the culture inside the country's political capital, a day after the former staff member went to the media with her story.

Brittany Higgins alleged that she was raped by a former colleague in the defense minister's office after an evening work event in March 2019.

Morrison apologised to Higgins and promised an investigation. The Prime Minister said that the alleged perpetrator was "quite swiftly" fired for breaching security by entering Parliament House on the night of the alleged rape.

"That should not have happened, and I do apologize," Morrison told reporters in Canberra. "I want to make sure any young woman working in this place is as safe as possible."

According to Morrison, Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet official Stephanie Foster will investigate how workplace complaints in Parliament are dealt with. There will also be a separate probe into the workplace culture.

Higgins, in a statement to CNN, said she had come forward "because I didn't want what happened to me, to happen to anyone else."



She thanked Morrison for his apology adding that the Prime Minister's announcement of an investigation into Parliament House culture was "long overdue."

"It should not have taken my story, or the story of other victim-survivors to air on national television for the Prime Minister -- or any Member of Parliament -- to take action on workplace sexual harassment, assault or bullying," she said in the statement.

Citing Australia's Network 10 show "The Project", the media outlet reported that she tried to go home, but the unnamed colleague insisted they go to Parliament House in a taxi to "pick something up," where she passed out on a couch.

She told the Australian media outlet that she woke up to find her colleague on top of her "mid-rape," and when she repeatedly asked him to stop, he didn't. Higgins has not publicly identified her alleged rapist.

Higgins said she spoke with the police in early April 2019, but decided against making a formal complaint amid concerns about her career prospects. "It's just not the right decision for me personally, especially in the light of my workplace demands," she wrote, according to Australia's news.com.au reported by CNN.

CNN reported that Higgins' allegations are the latest in a "series of accusations" made by female members of the governing Liberal Party, which have put pressure on Morrison to take steps to improve the government's workplace culture.

In 2020, a former Liberal Party staff member accused then-immigration minister Alan Tudge of improper behavior, which he denied.

In her statement, Higgins called for Parliament to establish an independent reporting mechanism, through which complaints could be made confidentially.

"Finally, everyone should feel safe to report sexual assault without fear of losing their job. These incidents shouldn't have to play out in the media for change to happen," she said, as cited by CNN. (ANI)

