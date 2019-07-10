Papua New Guinea: 16 women, children dead in tribal massacre

Hela [Papua New Guinea], July 10 (ANI): At least 16 women and children have died in a tribal massacre here, according to Hela Governor Philip Undialu.

The killing took place in Karida here on Monday, according to Sputnik. The reason behind the massacre is unknown.

The Governor described the incident as a "rare outbreak of tribal violence in the Highlands region" while speaking to American broadcaster ABC.

"We've never heard of tribal fights happening in this area, it was a spillover of fighting happening in another area that no-one expected," Undialu said.

The police are yet to confirm the killings as they are awaiting information from a local commander, as per a local police spokesman. (ANI)

