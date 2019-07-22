Quake jolts Indonesia's Ceram Sea

Jakarta [Indonesia], July 22 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.5 on Richter Scale jolted Indonesia's Ceram Sea on Monday, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake's epicentre is over 230 kilometres east of Amahai in Indonesia and it struck at a depth of 10 kilometres, the agency added.

No tsunami advisory has been issued while no destruction or casualty has been reported either.

A section of the Pacific Ocean, the Ceram Sea is one of the several small seas between Indonesia's islands. (ANI)

