Rinnai begins demonstration experiment of hydrogen hot water heater.

Melbourne [Australia], August 9 (ANI): Rinnai Australia recently announced a new renewable product technology which is designed to support Australia's clean energy mix future as the 'Rinnai Global Innovation Manifesto', which seeks to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Managing Director of Rinnai Australia, Greg Ellis said that Rinnai Australia is now a centre of excellence for Rinnai in Japan, in the Pacific region, for R&D and product development, and particularly in renewable energy products and zero footprint products for emissions.

"Nearly 50 per cent of the product that Rinnai now sell in Australia and other regions is manufactured here in Australian factories," he said.

Ellis further said that the longer-term future for Rinnai or for the country is to inject hydrogen because Australia is going to become one of the world's largest producers of green hydrogen over the next 15 years.

"This product will be manufactured by breaking down the water molecule using energy gained from wind and solar farms across the country. We must prepare ourselves for that future by building ourselves into other energy footprints that allow us to manufacture, design and develop new products which will create and deliver zero emissions into the future," he said.



"We have also built and manufactured Australia HP water heaters for domestic applications, many commercial inverters air conditioning products where we understand that as the future grid in Australia becomes a zero-emission grid."

Ellis said that Rinnai Australia conducted a national launch of this 100 per cent hydrogen water heater. "At that function we asked the Japanese Ambassador to Australia, to please present and introduce this water heater technology in Australia to the media," Greg added.

Ambassador of Japan to Australia, Shingo Yamagami believed that the invention of the world's first hydrogen-powered residential water heater by Rinnai and the corporation from Australian partners will boost Japan-Australia economic relations.

"I am strongly convinced that the invention of the world's first hydrogen-powered residential water heater by Rinnai and the corporation from Australian partners will not only have to take Japan also a hydrogen corporation to a whole new level but will open up a whole new golden age in Japan, Australia, economic relations," Shingo Yamagami said.

"We know that the future of that product development is tied intrinsically to Rinnai Japan's strength, which is electronics and core competencies in software. We think that with the great support of Rinnai Japan's, IT and R&D network, Rinnai Australia will remain a very strong player in this market and regionally as a consequence," Ellis said.

"Rinnai Australia contributes to the development of renewable energy utilization around the world," he concluded. (ANI)

