UK Royal family reveals new details of King Charles' coronation

London [UK], April 10 (ANI): The UK's royal family revealed new details, including a new Twitter emoji ahead of the coronation of King Charles III, which is scheduled to take place next month.

Taking to Twitter, the Royal Family said, "A special emoji for the Coronation has gone live today! The emoji, based on St Edward's Crown, will appear when any of the following hashtags are used: #Coronation #CoronationConcert #TheBigHelpout #CoronationWeekend #CoronationBigLunch"



The new British sovereign will be crowned alongside his wife, Camilla, in a deeply religious service at Westminster Abbey that will take place on the morning of May 6.

As per the royal family, in the morning of the Coronation, King Charles III and Camilla will travel from Buckingham Palace in the King's procession to Westminster Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach - which was created in 2012 for Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee.

There will be two processions through the streets of the British capital on coronation day - one taking the King to be crowned and a larger parade back to Buckingham Palace after the historic service, where the monarch and members of the royal family will make a balcony appearance, as per the report in CNN.





"The procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace - The Coronation Procession - will take same route in reverse and will feature Armed Forces from across the Commonwealth and the British Overseas Territories, and all Services of the UK's Armed Forces," The Royal Palace said in a tweet.

"Their Majesties will travel in the Gold State Coach, which was commissioned in 1760 and was first used by King George III to travel to the State Opening of Parliament in 1762, and has been used at every Coronation since that of William IV in 1831," The Royal Palace added.

The three-day weekend will also feature a star-studded concert where more than 850 community representatives and key workers are being invited to the festivities in acknowledgement of their philanthropic work.

The list of invitees includes 450 recipients of British Empire medals, who will make up some of the 2,000-strong congregation, as well as 400 young people from organizations selected by Charles and Camilla, who will have a special private viewing of the coronation from nearby St Margaret's Church, according to CNN.

A royal source told CNN it had "made sense" to refer to Camilla as Queen Consort in the early months of the new King's reign so as "to distinguish from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

The source added that the coronation is "an appropriate time" to transition titling and that that "all former Queen Consorts have been known as 'Queen' plus their first name, reported CNN. (ANI)

