White Island volcano eruption: 5 dead, several tourists missing

Wellington [New Zealand], Dec 9 (ANI): Five people were killed while several tourists remain missing after a volcano erupted in New Zealand's White Island on Monday, police said.

Up to 50 people were on or near the island at the time of the eruption, 23 of whom have been evacuated, police said, as cited by Sputnik news agency.

Located about 48 kilometers from the eastern coast of North Island, the White Island is New Zealand's most active cone volcano, according to the GeoNet. It has been built up by more than 150,000 years of volcanic activity. The island itself is visited by more than 10,000 people every year. (ANI)

