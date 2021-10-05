Pakistan confirms 1,308 new COVID-19 cases, 54 more deaths

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 5 (ANI/Xinhua): Pakistan on Monday confirmed 1,308 new COVID-19 cases and 54 more deaths, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Tuesday.

The NCOC, a department leading campaign against the pandemic, said that the country's number of overall confirmed cases had risen to 1,252,656, including 1,178,883 recoveries.

The number of active cases has dropped to 45,826 who are under treatment across the country, while 3,110 are in critical condition.



According to the NCOC, the pandemic killed 54 people on Monday, taking the death toll to 27,947.

Pakistan's southern Sindh province is the most affected region of the country with 460,748 infections, followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 433,687 cases.

Pakistan has administered 86,630,655 doses of vaccines so far, said the NCOC, adding that 31,020,211 people have been completely vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

