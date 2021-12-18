Pak's Karachi reports second case of Omicron variant of coronavirus, patient escapes quarantine

Karachi [Sindh], December 18 (ANI): The second case of Omicron variant of coronavirus has been reported from Karachi, sources within Sindh Health Department said on Friday.

Sources privy to the matter said that the 35-year-old infected individual travelled to Karachi from Britain and first tested positive for coronavirus in random checking, Geo News reported.

The Omicron infection was confirmed in the affected person later through genome sequencing, the source said.

However, the sources said that the infected person escaped from the quarantine centre after being shifted to a private hotel on Shahrae Faisal from the airport.



They said that 38 people have managed to flee quarantine due to the absence of security. Five out of the 19 people have to undergo genome sequencing, they added.

Last week, Pakistani health authorities confirmed the detection of the country's first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) confirmed the detection of the Omicron variant. (ANI)





