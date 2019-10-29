Prince Charles of Wales (File photo)
Prince Charles of Wales (File photo)

Prince Charles to visit India from Nov 13 to 14

ANI | Updated: Oct 29, 2019 02:37 IST

London [UK], Oct 29 (ANI): UK's Prince Charles is set to visit India for two days from November 13 to "celebrate British-Indian connections", his office said on Monday.
During the visit, Charles, Prince of Wales, will carry out engagements in New Delhi with a focus on sustainable markets, climate change and social finance, Clarence Office said in a statement.
"The Prince of Wales will visit India from November 13th to 14th, as part of Their Royal Highnesses' Autumn tour, to celebrate British-Indian connections. ," the office tweeted.
Notably, Prince Charles will be celebrating his 71st birthday on November 14.
"HRH (His Royal Highness) will carry out engagements in New Delhi with a focus on sustainable markets, climate change and social finance," Clarence Office said in a follow-up tweet.
The visit by Prince Charles, heir apparent to the British throne, will be his 10th trip to India overall and his second in two years.
Back in 2017, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, had visited India, as part of their 10-day tour to Asian countries, including Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei.
Earlier, Prince Charles' elder son Prince William and wife Kate Middleton had embarked on a visit to neighbouring Pakistan from October 14 to 18. (ANI)

