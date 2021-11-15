S Korea reports 2,006 more COVID-19 cases

Seoul [South Korea], November 15 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 2,006 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 397,466.

The daily caseload was down from 2,419 in the previous day due to fewer virus tests over the weekend, but it hovered above 2,000 for six days.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 856 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people residing in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 596 and 102.





The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 432, or 21.8 percent of the total local transmission.

Twenty cases were imported, lifting the combined figure to 15,390.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition was 471, down 12 from the previous day.

Twelve more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 3,115. The total fatality rate stood at 0.78 percent.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 41,962,629 people, or 81.7 percent of the total population.

The number of fully vaccinated people was 40,102,583, or 78.1 percent of the population. (ANI/Xinhua)

