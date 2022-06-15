South Korea develops synthetic biology technology to extract biomaterials from artificial cells

Seoul [South Korea], June 14 (ANI/Global Economic): South Korea has developed a synthetic biology technology that automatically and easily selects biomaterials from artificial cells.

It is expected to be widely applied to the development of bio-technology in the future.

According to the Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology on June 13, a research team Dr Lee Ju-young and POSTECH Professor Oh Seung-soo designed and developed the world's first technology to extract high-value biomaterials in artificial cells.



Previously, cells had to be destroyed and decomposed to obtain biomaterials in cells. And also complicated process to extract certain materials from various mixtures poured out following cell death was needed.

The research team developed the world's first technology to select biomaterials and move them from the cell directly, dramatically increasing the speed and production efficiency of the bio-manufacturing process.

The research team found proteins that can be combined with certain biomaterials in cells and designed an artificial protein-tagging system to move biomaterials and proteins out of cells.

Using this technology, biomaterials in cells are automatically transported and moved out of cells through the one-stop tagging system.

This newly developed platform technology is expected to be used in microbial cell factories that extract various bi-materials from artificial cells. (ANI/Global Economic)

