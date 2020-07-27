Trump's NSA Robert O'Brien tests positive for coronavirus

Washington [US], July 27 (ANI): US President Donald Trump's national security (NSA) advisor Robert O'Brien has tested positive for coronavirus, CNN reported.

O'Brien is experiencing "mild symptoms" and is "self-isolating and working from a secure location off-site," according to an unnamed statement to the press from the White House.

His diagnosis marks the highest-ranking Trump administration official known to have tested positive.

O'Brien, one of Trump's top aides, recently returned from Europe, where he and his top deputy met with officials from the UK, France, Germany and Italy.

The White House statement said there is "no risk of exposure to President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence." (ANI)

