Turkey reports 7,304 new COVID-19 cases

Ankara [Turkey], July 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey on Thursday registered 7,304 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total tally to 5,507,455, said the Turkish Health Ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 48 to 50,415, while 5,103 people recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.



A total of 232,257 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started its mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 38.56 million people have so far received their first doses of the vaccine, while over 19.1 million have taken two doses. (ANI/Xinhua)

