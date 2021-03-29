Turkey's COVID-19 caseload surpasses 3.2 mln

Ankara [Turkey], March 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey on Sunday reported 29,058 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,305 symptomatic patients, as the total cases in the country reached 3,208,173.



The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 153 to 31,076, while the total recoveries climbed to 2,957,093 after 17,164 more cases recovered in the last 24 hours, according to the Turkish Health Ministry.

A total of 220,109 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests in Turkey reaching 37,877,236.

The country started mass vaccination for COVID-19 on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine. More than 8,234,000 people have been vaccinated so far. (ANI/Xinhua)

