US looks to counter China with sweeping new bill 'EAGLE Act'

Washington DC [US], May 26 (ANI): A top US Congressman has introduced new legislation named the "Ensuring American Global Leadership and Engagement" or EAGLE Act, that aims to counter the policy challenges posed by China.

The bill addresses a wide range of issues, including increased investment to promote US manufacturing, trade, and re-engagement in international organisations. The bill calls for increased US support for Taiwan and pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong.

"I am proud to introduce the 'Ensuring American Global Leadership and Engagement' Act, groundbreaking legislation that reinvigorates American institutions and competitiveness at home and American diplomacy abroad to effectively respond to the China challenge," said Congressman Gregory W. Meeks Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Meeks said that the "EAGLE Act" was introduced with the aim to bolster an international order that has safeguarded American interests and contributed to the maintenance of global peace.

"The People's Republic of China (PCR) increasingly seeks to undermine that rules-based order and challenge America's place in it. We must leverage America's true strengths and focus on the real challenges posed by the PRC," he added.



A foreign house committee release stated that the act authorises an increase in US Department of State resources devoted to the Indo-Pacific and presents blueprints to enhance American engagement.

The act reinforces US commitment to engagement with partners and allies through bilateral and trilateral engagement as well as through the Quadrilateral Dialogue.

It spurs US strategic and economic competitiveness on the world stage through climate action, vaccine diplomacy, development finance, and digital and cyber partnerships.

Furthermore, it holds China, the world's largest emitter of greenhouse gasses, accountable on climate, to ensure that it plays a constructive role in the climate fight.

"...Reinforces commitment to American values by responding to the PRC's human rights violations, imposing costs on China for its use of Uyghur forced labor, and providing temporary protected and refugee status for qualifying Hong Kongers; and Strengthens America's economic diplomacy and statecraft in order to shape the economic rules that govern global commerce, empower American workers and businesses, and invest in the technologies of the future," the House Committee release said. (ANI)

