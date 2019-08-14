US top diplomat visits Mumbai, honours Mumbai terror attack victims

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 02:26 IST

150 children killed, 75 injured in Mali in first half of 2019: UNICEF

New York [US], Aug 14 (ANI): Highlighting a sharp increase in grave violations against children in Mali, the United Nations Children Fund on Tuesday said more than 150 children were killed and 75 were injured in the first half of 2019 in the war-ravaged nation.