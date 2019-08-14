US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells
US top diplomat visits Mumbai, honours Mumbai terror attack victims

ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 06:51 IST

Mumbai [India], Aug 14 (ANI): US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs, Alice Wells, who is in India, visited Chabad House here to honour the victims of Mumbai terror attack.
"As @SecPompeo said @ #IRFMinisterial: religious freedom is everyone's concern and not exclusive to any one religion. I visited Chabad House in Mumbai & honoured the memory of victims of #MumbaiTerrorAttack. The Jewish centre is a beacon of hope that continues to stand tall & inspire," tweeted State SCA on Tuesday.

In 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks killing atleast 174 people and left 300 wounded.
During, her stay in Mumbai, she held a meeting with US Bank representatives. She also met Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra and discussed US and India business partnerships.
"#USIndia bilateral trade was $142 billion last year & we're always seeking out new opportunities together. I was happy to meet with Mahindra and Mahindra Chair @anandmahindra on how we can continue strengthening #USIndia business partnerships," she tweeted.
Last week, Wells landed in Islamabad with a high level US delegation for her five-day visit to the nation in which she held delegation-level talks with the Pakistani leadership.
Wells visit to the Indian subcontinent comes at a time when tensions between India and Pakistan have spiked following the New Delhi's decision to scrap the provision of Article 370.
Before Wells reached Islamabad, Pakistan said it will raise the issue of Kashmir with the US visiting delegation. (ANI)

