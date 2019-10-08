Representative Image
1 arrested in Kansas bar shooting, police identifies deceased

ANI | Updated: Oct 08, 2019 12:47 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): The Kansas police late on Monday (local time) arrested one person in connection with the shooting at a City Bar where four people were gunned down over the weekend.
Kansas City Police Chief Michael York told CNN that the two suspects in the shooting were identified as Javier Alatorre (23), and Hugo Villanueva-Morales (30).
Both have been charged with four counts of murder in the first degree and their bonds have been set at USD1 million each, the police added.
However, no decision has been made on whether the death penalty will be pursued, according to the Kansas City District Attorney's Office.
York further said that Alatorre was arrested on late Saturday in Kansas City, and will have an extradition hearing scheduled at 11 a.m. on Tuesday (local time).
But Villanueva-Morales is still on the loose, York said.
"I would consider him armed and dangerous," York said.
He added, "We're still looking at all of our leads, we're receiving tips. Our federal partners are assisting us as well, we hope to find him soon."
Earlier on the same day, the police also identified the four victims who died in the bar shooting.
The four slain victims were all Hispanic men, said Kansas City Police spokesman Thomas Tomasic. Two of the men were Mexican nationals, Marcelo Ebrard, Mexico's minister of foreign affairs, said on Twitter Sunday.
Saturday's shooting left four dead and five injured, a scene York described as "very chaotic."
"Some children lost their parents, some parents lost their children, friends lost friends and the city lost good neighbors," said Kansas City Mayor David Alvey.
Investigation in the matter is still underway. (ANI)

