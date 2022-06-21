1 dead, 8 injured in overnight New York City shootings

New York [United States], June 20 (ANI): A 21-year-old man died and eight others were injured early Monday in a shooting in New York city of the United States, Xinhua reported citing local police officials.



The gunfire broke out at around 12:40 a.m. local time near the intersection of East 139th Street and Fifth Avenue in the city's East Harlem, Brian McGee, deputy chief of the Police Department of New York City, said at a press briefing.



According to the media reports, a group of people possibly gathered for a late-night barbecue when the shooting took place. A gun was recovered at the scene and all wounded victims were in stable condition, the reports added.





Investigations are underway, Xinhua reported, quoting the police official, as saying.



Located in the northern part of Manhattan Island, Harlem is an area dominated by African Americans and notorious for high crime rates.

The US has been witnessing back-to-back acts of gun violence in the country with at least 246 fatal shootings till June this year.

The May 24 massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and two teachers, was the bloodiest mass shooting in the United States this year, which occurred only 10 days after another shooting that killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo. (ANI)

