The high-rise building in midtown Manhattan where a helicopter crashed on its roof on Monday.

1 dead after helicopter crashes on roof of Manhattan building

ANI | Updated: Jun 11, 2019 01:09 IST

New York [USA], Jun 11 (ANI): A helicopter crash-landed on the roof of a high-rise building at 7th Avenue in midtown Manhattan, killing a person, the New York Fire Department (FDNY) said on Monday.
Video footage on social media showed plumes of smoke billowing from the high-rise building.
Fire officials rushed to the spot as soon as they got the news of the crash.
"#FDNY confirms a helicopter has crash-landed onto the roof of 787 7th Ave in Manhattan. The fire has been extinguished, and members continue to operate in response to fuel leaking from the helicopter. There is currently one fatality reported," read a tweet from FDNY.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed that no one in the building sustained injuries.
"Some people have been evacuated. Some people who were inside at the time said they felt the building shake," he was quoted by CNN as saying.
Meanwhile, Trump has been briefed on the helicopter crash in Manhattan, the White House said. "The President has been briefed on the helicopter crash in Manhattan and continues to monitor the situation," spokesperson Hogan Gidley said.
Trump lauded the first responders for doing a "phenomenal job" and said that necessary assistance would be given by his administration if needed.
"I have been briefed on the helicopter crash in New York City. Phenomenal job by our GREAT First Responders who are currently on the scene. THANK YOU for all you do 24/7/365! The Trump Administration stands ready should you need anything at all," he tweeted. (ANI)

