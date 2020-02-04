Lon Angeles [USA], Feb 04 (ANI): One person was killed and five others suffered injuries in a shooting on a bus heading from Los Angeles to San Francisco on Monday (local time).
According to The Hill, a 51-year-old Columbian woman was killed on the bus. The injured have been airlifted to a hospital.
The injuries ranged from moderate to critical.
The bus was carrying 43 people, including the driver. (ANI)
1 killed, 5 wounded in Los Angeles shooting
ANI | Updated: Feb 04, 2020 03:32 IST
