1 killed, several injured after downtown Renton shooting in Washington

Washington [US], July 24 (ANI): In yet another grim incident, one person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting in the Seattle suburb of Renton early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers responded to shots fired in downtown Renton just before 1 am local time, Renton police spokesperson Sandra Havlik said, reported CNN.

Upon arrival, officers located multiple victims. One person was dead, and emergency personnel treated others at the scene, Havlik said.

Initial reports indicate the shooting stemmed from a dispute outside a large gathering, which led to gunfire by possibly more than one person, police said.

The shooting still was being investigated Saturday morning, Havlik said.

Renton is a city of around 106,000 people about a 12-mile drive southeast of downtown Seattle.

There had been 302 mass shootings across the US this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

With increasing incidents of gun violence in the United States, President Joe Biden had said that the US needs to ban assault weapons for the sake of protecting children and families or raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21.

On June 22, a group of US lawmakers reached a much-awaited deal on a bipartisan gun safety bill after recent mass shooting incidents in Uvalde, Buffalo and Texas, that struck a nerve in the country.

The new bill aims to take firearms away from dangerous people and provide billions of dollars in new mental health funding.

The bill does not ban assault-style rifles or significantly expand background-check requirements for gun purchases, but it gives states more resources to take guns away from dangerous individuals.

In the recent incidents, two people were killed and four others including three officers were injured in a shooting in Haltom City of Texas on Saturday. Police said that one woman was found dead inside the home and a man was found fatally shot in the home's driveway. An elderly woman who called 911 was shot but expected to survive.

On May 24, a mass shooting incident took place at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas in which several people including 19 children were killed. This was the deadliest attack since the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed, according to CNN.

On June 20, a teenager was shot dead and three others including a police officer were injured in a shooting in the area of 14th and U Street Northwest in Washington, DC.

On June 1, at least four people were killed in a shooting incident at a hospital campus in Oklahoma's Tulsa city, CNN reported citing police. The shootout incidents in the US have been increasing. (ANI)