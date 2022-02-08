1 person killed, another injured in store shooting in Washington: Police

Washington [US], February 8 (ANI/Sputnik): At least one person is dead and another has been injured after a gunman opened fire inside a grocery store in the US state of Washington, a Richland Police Department spokesperson said.



"We have confirmed at least one deceased inside, one was transported by medical," the spokesperson said during a press conference on Monday.

The spokesperson said the suspect is still at large and is believed to have used a handgun in the shooting.

Moreover, the spokesperson said the motive of the shooting is unknown and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.


