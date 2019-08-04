Representative Image
Representative Image

10 killed in Ohio's Dayton shooting, suspected gunman dead

ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 14:12 IST

Ohio [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): At least 10 people are feared dead and 16 people sustained injuries in a shooting in Dayton here in the early hours of Sunday.
The suspected gunman in the incident is among those who were killed, the Dayton Police Department tweeted.
The incident took place in the district of Oregon.
"At 1:22 am active shooter situation began in the Oregon District. The shooter is deceased. There are 9 others also deceased. At least 16 others went to area hospitals with injuries," the police quoted one of its officials as saying.
Local police are investigating the incident. The FBI is also on the scene to offer assistance.
Eyewitnesses have been asked to come forward and aid in investigations.
This is the second major shooting in the US this weekend after as many as 20 people were killed when a man opened fire at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas on Saturday. 26 people were also wounded in the firing incident.
(ANI)

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 13:22 IST

Heavy rains forecast in parts of China

Beijing [China], Aug 4 (Xinhua/ANI): China's meteorological authority on Sunday said that heavy rains are forecast for parts of north China and Sichuan Province over the next three days.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 13:16 IST

Crimean zoos offer shelter to animals from Siberian forests...

Simferopol [Russia], Aug 4 (Sputnik/ANI): The Director of Crimea's Taigan and Skazka zoos, Oleg Zubkov, on Sunday said that the parks are ready to accept animals from Siberian forests, which are engulfed in heavy wildfires.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 11:20 IST

3 Mexicans among those killed in El Paso shooting: Obrador

Mexico City [Mexico], Aug 4 (Sputnik/ANI) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Saturday (local time) said that there were three Mexican citizens among those killed in the shooting at a shopping centre in the US city of El Paso.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 10:44 IST

El Paso shooting an 'act of cowardice': Trump

Washington [US], Aug 4 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday condemned the El Paso shooting which left 20 people dead and called it an "act of cowardice".

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 10:14 IST

US could win Afghanistan but does not want to kill 10 millon...

Washington [US], Aug 4 (ANI): President Donald Trump on Saturday reiterated that the US could win Afghanistan in just four days, but it will kill at least 10 million people.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 09:45 IST

Trump responsible for El Paso shooting: Beto O'Rourke

Washington [USA], Aug 04 (ANI): Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke on Saturday (local time) claimed that President Donald Trump is responsible for the El Paso shooting in which at least 20 people were killed.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 09:09 IST

Militants in Idlib violated ceasefire twice in 24hrs: Russia

Idlib [Syria], Aug 04 (ANI): Russia on Saturday claimed that militants in Idlib city of Syria have violated ceasefire in the region at least twice in the last 24 hours.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 08:26 IST

Australian PM expresses condolences to families of victims of El...

Sydney [Australia], Aug 4 (ANI): Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday expressed sadness and his condolences to the families of the 20 people who were killed in the "terrible and evil" shooting in El Paso, Texas.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 07:09 IST

CPEC structured as a resource extraction exercise, says expert

Washington DC [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is not an investment into Pakistan, but is structured as a resource extraction exercise, a US-based frontier and emerging market analyst has said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 06:44 IST

President Kovind returns home after three-nation visit

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind returned home on Sunday after a successful week-long official tour to the West African nations of Benin, The Gambia, and Guinea.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 06:15 IST

Trump pledges "total support" after El Paso Mass Shooting

Washington DC [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Saturday pledged total support of the Federal Government to the governor of Texas Greg Abbott in the wake of the shooting incident at a shopping mall.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 06:13 IST

62 migrants rescued off Libya's western coast

Tripoli [Libya], Aug 4 (ANI): At least 62 Europe-bound migrants were rescued by Libyan Coast Guards off the country's Western Coast, the Anti-Illegal Immigration Agency has said.

Read More
iocl