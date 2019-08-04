10 killed in Ohio's Dayton shooting, suspected gunman dead

Ohio [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): At least 10 people are feared dead and 16 people sustained injuries in a shooting in Dayton here in the early hours of Sunday.

The suspected gunman in the incident is among those who were killed, the Dayton Police Department tweeted.

The incident took place in the district of Oregon.

"At 1:22 am active shooter situation began in the Oregon District. The shooter is deceased. There are 9 others also deceased. At least 16 others went to area hospitals with injuries," the police quoted one of its officials as saying.

Local police are investigating the incident. The FBI is also on the scene to offer assistance.

Eyewitnesses have been asked to come forward and aid in investigations.

This is the second major shooting in the US this weekend after as many as 20 people were killed when a man opened fire at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas on Saturday. 26 people were also wounded in the firing incident.

(ANI)

