10 people wounded in Florida mass shooting

Florida [US], January 31 (ANI): A mass shooting in a Florida city has left 10 people wounded while two in critical condition, the Lakeland Police Department announced on Monday, according to CNN.

According to the police, a dark-blue, four-door sedan pulled up at the scene of the shooting, Police Department Chief Sam Taylor said.

"The vehicle slowed, did not stop, and the four windows went down. It appeared to be occupied by four shooters in the vehicle," Taylor said, adding, "They started firing from all four windows of the vehicle and shooting males on both sides."

The car took off at a high speed, and police are "actively looking for that vehicle now," CNN quoted Taylor saying.

According to ABC, the police responded to calls of a shooting at a location near Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street at 3.43 pm.



All the victims were adult men between 20 and 35 years old, according to Taylor.

"We will be out most of the night trying to figure out who these individuals are in the vehicle," Taylor said.

Police found certain 'quantity' of marijuana at the scene, which indicates to police that "there was a narcotic sales or sales of marijuana going on at the time," Taylor said, adding, "Whether that is significant or related to this is unknown," according to CNN.

The chief said in his 34 years career in this department, he had never worked on a case where so many people had been shot at one time.

"This is something that doesn't happen to Lakeland," he said. (ANI)





