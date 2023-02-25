11 UN Ambassadors visit Varanasi, explore Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Sanchi Stupa

New York [US], February 25 (ANI): 11 Ambassadors from the United Nations headquarters in New York have visited Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. The envoys visited Kashinath Vishwanath Temple, Sanchi Stupa, and attended the evening aarti at Ganga Ghats.

Pratik Mathur, Counsellor at India's Permanent Mission to United Nations, took to his official Twitter handle on Saturday to welcome the ambassadors from the UN in Varanasi.

In a tweet, Mathur wrote, "Atithi Devo Bhava The wonders of #EternalCity! Happy to see the visiting group of 11 PRs/Ambassadors from @UN in #NewYork witness the very best of #VARANASI Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Evening aarti at #Ganga Ghats, #Sanchi Stupa & much more."

Earlier in January, United Nations General Assembly President Csaba Korosi arrived in India for a three-day visit. During his visit, Csaba Kosobi held a meeting with Csaba Korosi. The two leaders discussed the importance of conserving and optimising global water resources.

During the meeting, PM Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to multilateralism including at the United Nations. In a tweet, PM Modi wrote, "Happy to welcome @UN_PGA Csaba Korosi on his first visit to India. Reaffirmed India's commitment to multilateralism, including at the UN. We discussed the importance of conserving and optimising global water resources. Welcomed his support for #G20India."

Csaba Korosi also delivered the 40th Sapru House Lecture on "Solutions through Solidarity, Sustainability, and Science at the UN" at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA)

During his visit, he also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as he hosted him for a millet lunch. The two leaders also discussed the G20 agenda, UN reform, and the Ukraine conflict.

"Welcomed President of General Assembly Csaba Korosi, hosting him for a millet lunch. Discussed global challenges, UN reform, the Ukraine conflict, and the G20 agenda. Assured him of India's fullest support in developmental progress and reformed multilateralism," Jaishankar wrote in a tweet. (ANI)