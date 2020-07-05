12 people injured in night club shooting in South Carolina

South Carolina [US], July 5 (Sputnik/ANI): At least 12 people suffered injures in a shooting at a nightclub in the city of Greenville, South Carolina in the United States, CNN broadcaster reports on Sunday, citing local law enforcement officials.

According to a Greenville Sheriff's Department dispatch officer, law enforcement officers received a call about a shooting at the Lavish Lounge club in the city at 01:51 local time [05:51 GMT] on Sunday morning.

There are no confirmed reports of any fatalities at the present time, the broadcaster stated. (Sputnik/ANI)

