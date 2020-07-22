12 shot near Chicago funeral home

Illinois [United States], July 22(ANI): About 12 people were shot near a Chicago funeral home on Tuesday (July 21). The victims were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Authorities have not yet been able to determine the exact number of victims. In addition to those rushed to area hospitals, many people fled from the scene after the firing broke out. It happened shortly before 8 pm, reported the New York Post.

Brad Edwards, a reporter for WBBM- TV, initially reported five to 10 victims at 79th Street and Carpenter Street in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood. He reported this on Twitter.

Edwards updated the post later noting that there was 'likely more than a dozen shot'.

The shooting comes as Chicago continues to be plagued by incidents of gun violence. (ANI)

