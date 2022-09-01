15-year-old held for shooting 2 classmates outside school in Washington

Washington [US], September 1 (ANI): A 15-year-old teenager was apprehended on Wednesday (local time) for allegedly shooting and injuring two fellow students in Washington, according to DC police.

DC Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said the shooting was reported before 10 am at the intersection of Lee Street and 45th Street about a block from IDEA Public Charter School, as per The Washington Post.

As per reports, victims were admitted to the hospital.

The Washington Post reported that quoting school officials that they put IDEA's 350 students and additional staff on lockdown as police investigated the incident in the 4500 block of Lee Street NE.

Addressing to media, DC Metropolitan Police Chief informed that officers have confiscated more than 2,000 illegal firearms this year, about 800 more than at this time last year.



While in a separate incident, another juvenile was also shot on Wednesday (local time) inside a building in Southeast Washington, The Washington Post citing police said.

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden said that he is determined to ban assault weapons in America, amid the increasing gun violence in the country.

He went on to say he had helped ban assault weapons previously, referring to the 1994 ban he helped usher in while serving in the US Senate. Notably, Congress passed a 10-year ban on assault weapons in 1994.

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old man was charged on Wednesday (local time) with murder in a series of random shootings over around two hours last weekend in Detroit that killed three people.

On Sunday, the accused Dontae Ramon Smith killed three people in a shooting spree that started around 4:30 am, Fox News reported citing police. (ANI)

