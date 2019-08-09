Protests against drug war in Mexico
19 killed in Mexico gang war

ANI | Updated: Aug 09, 2019 15:36 IST

Mexico City [Mexico], Aug 9 (ANI): The police on Thursday (local time) found nine bodies hanging from a bridge, seven more hacked to bits, and another three dumped by the road nearby in what they said was a gang turf-war massacre that left 19 people dead, including one woman.
The killings, according to prosecutors in the western state of Michoacan, marked a return to the grisly massacre carried out by drug cartels at the height of Mexico's 2006-2012 drug war, when piles of bodies were dumped on roadways as a message to authorities and rival gangs, New York Post has reported.
Authorities said that near the hanging bodies was a banner bearing the initials of the notoriously bloodthirsty Jalisco drug cartel and a threat to a rival gang.
"Be a patriot, kill a Viagra," the banner read, referring to the other cartel, the Viagras.
Two of the bodies were half-naked and hanged by their necks from the bridge and one of the dismembered bodies was a woman, Michoacan Attorney General Adrian Lopez Solis said at a news conference.
"Certain criminal gangs are fighting over territory, to control activities related to drug production distribution and consumption," Solis said.
"Unfortunately, this conflict results in these kinds of acts that justifiably alarm the public," he added.
Mexico security analyst Alejandro Hope said the slaughter was also meant to send a message to the authorities.
"This kind of public, theatrical violence, where you don't just kill, but you brag about killing, is meant to intimidate rivals and send a message to the authorities," Hope said.
"This kind of cynical impunity has been increasing in Michoacan," he added.
Mexico set a record for homicides in the first half of 2019, with 17,608 -- up 5.3 per cent compared to the same period in 2018. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 14:48 IST

Two killed in Houston freeway shooting

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): At least two people, including a driver and his passenger, were killed when an unidentified gunman opened fire on a freeway in Houston during the evening rush hour on Thursday (local time).

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 14:01 IST

Court reserves verdict on NAB's appeal for physical remand of...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 9 (ANI): An accountability court in Lahore on Friday reserved its verdict on the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) request for 15-day physical remand of opposition leader Maryam Nawaz and her cousin, who was arrested by the anti-corruption watchdog yesterday in connectio

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 13:55 IST

Ahead of Eid, Pakistanis fear food price rise after trade...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 9 (ANI): People across Pakistan are fearing that the prices of all food items could skyrocket following the country's decision to suspend trade relations with India after the latter abrogated Article 370 which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 13:31 IST

Series of explosions rock Turkey depot, no casualties reported

Ankara [Turkey], Aug 9 (ANI): A series of explosions rocked an ammunition depot in Reyhanli district of Turkey's southern Hatay province near the Syrian border in the early hours of Friday, the state media said.

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 12:57 IST

Modi to visit 'trusted friend' Bhutan on Aug 17

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a two-day visit to "trusted friend and neighbour" Bhutan from August 17, at the invitation of Bhutan's Prime Minister Lotay Tshering.

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 12:49 IST

3 dead, 23 missing as bus plunges into Trishuli River in central Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 9 (ANI): At least three people were killed and 23 others went missing after a bus they were travelling in plunged into Trishuli River in Dhading district of central Nepal in the early hours of Friday.

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 12:21 IST

Revered Buddhist leaders of Sri Lanka welcome creation of Ladakh as UT

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 9 (ANI): Two of the most revered Buddhist religious leaders of Sri Lanka have welcomed India's move to carve out Buddhist-majority Ladakh as a Union Territory, stating that it would further strengthen ties between the two countries.

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 11:42 IST

Pak FM Qureshi arrives in Beijing to hold deliberations on Kashmir

Beijing [China], Aug 9 (ANI): Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrived in Beijing on Friday morning. He is expected to hold meetings regarding the deliberations on the Kashmir issue.

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 11:27 IST

Yemen's Houthis say they launched drone attack on Saudi Arabia's...

Sanaa [Yemen], Aug 9 (ANI): Yemen's Houthi rebels said that they attacked the control tower of Abha airport in Saudi Arabia's southwestern province of Asir on Thursday night, according to the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 10:28 IST

Ex-nuclear negotiator of S Korea named envoy to US

Seoul [South Korea], Aug 9 (ANI): Lee Soo-hyuck of the ruling Democratic Party of South Korea, best known for his role in the six-party talks on North Korea's nuclear program, has been appointed as the country's' new ambassador to the United States.

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 09:27 IST

UN concerned over restrictions in Kashmir, urges parties for...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): The United Nations on Thursday reiterated its concerns over the latest restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir, which, the organisation said, could "exacerbate the human rights situation in the region".

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 08:01 IST

Ahead of Eid, Pakistanis fear price rise of food essentials...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 9 (ANI): People across Pakistan are fearing that the prices of all food items could skyrocket following the country's decision to suspend trade relations with India after the latter abrogated Article 370 which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

