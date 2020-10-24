2 crew members killed in U.S. Naval aircraft crash

Washington DC [US], October 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Two crew members of a U.S. Naval aircraft were killed as their plane crashed Friday in the southern U.S. state of Alabama.



The ill-fated jet was a T-6B Texan II training aircraft, which crashed at about 5 p.m. local time (2200 GMT) in Foley, Alabama, a town near the Gulf Coast, the U.S. Naval Air Forces said in a statement.

"No civilians were injured on the ground," the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter.

Foley Fire Chief Joey Darby told local news outlets that responders encountered a "large volume of fire" from a home, and firefighters were able to make "a quick stop on the fire." (ANI/Xinhua)

