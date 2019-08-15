Philadelphia [United States], Aug 15 (ANI): At least four police officers were injured after two gunmen reportedly opened fire at cops in Philadelphia's Nicetown district on Wednesday afternoon.
The injured were rushed to a city hospital.
The Hill reported that security forces in huge numbers are responding to the shooting.
One suspect was reportedly taken into custody. The other is still engaged in the gunfight.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
2 gunmen leave 4 cops injured in Philadelphia, combat underway
ANI | Updated: Aug 15, 2019 03:32 IST
Philadelphia [United States], Aug 15 (ANI): At least four police officers were injured after two gunmen reportedly opened fire at cops in Philadelphia's Nicetown district on Wednesday afternoon.