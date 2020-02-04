Texas [USA], Feb 04 (ANI): At least two people were killed and one other injured in a shooting at a university in Texas on Monday, Sputnik reported.
The shooting took place in the Texas A&M Commerce campus. There is no information about the suspect.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
2 killed, 1 injured in Texas university shooting
ANI | Updated: Feb 04, 2020 01:44 IST
