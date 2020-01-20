2 police officers shot dead in Hawaii

Hawaii [US], Jan 20 (ANI): Two police officers were shot dead in the Diamond Head area of Honolulu, Hawaii, on Sunday.

A huge fire has also broken out in the neighbourhood, Russia Today tweeted.

"I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the two officers as well as the entire Honolulu Police Department," Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell tweeted. "This is an unprecedented tragedy for not only the City and County of Honolulu but the entire state of Hawaii," he posted.

The officers killed were responding to a report of assault when they confronted by a man wielding a firearm. The suspect then opened fire and struck both officers. (ANI)

