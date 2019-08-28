Representative Image
2 possibly dead after active shooter situation in Arkansas

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 06:29 IST

Arkansas [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): Two people are believed to be dead after a rifle-armed man opened fire at a residence here on Tuesday.
A SWAT team immediately reached the scene is currently responding to the situation, Sputnik reported.
Reports also claimed that the shooter had opened fire on the police after killing two people. This was refuted by Helena-West Helena police chief Patrick Smith, who also dismissed reports of a hostage situation.
Roads near the building have been blocked while residents have been asked to stay indoors as a safety measure. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 07:14 IST

3,000 people affiliated to ISIS remain in Syria: Russia

New York [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): About 3,000 individuals related to the banned terrorist group ISIS remain in Syria, said Gennady Kuzmin Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations on Tuesday.

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 06:40 IST

Trump administration to work towards Russia's G7 reinstatement,...

Washington [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): The US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Tuesday stated that the US President Donald Trump-led administration will work towards getting Russia reinstated to the G7 grouping.

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 05:35 IST

2 killed after major explosion in Gaza

Gaza, Aug 28 (ANI): At least two people lost their lives on Tuesday after an explosion near a police checkpoint at Eldadhuah Junction here.

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 04:37 IST

Over 800 arrested since outbreak of Hong Kong protests

Hong Kong [China], Aug 28 (ANI): More than 800 people have been arrested ever since the ongoing protests broke out in Hong Kong in June.

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 04:28 IST

5 people killed after truck catches fire in China

Zhejiang [China], Aug 28 (ANI): At least five people lost their lives after a truck caught fire in a tunnel here, according to local authorities.

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 04:06 IST

Amazon fires: Macron has to withdraw insults for Brazil to...

Brasilia [Brazil], Aug 28 (ANI): Brazil may reject the USD 20 million offer from G7 nations to combat the Amazon fires if French President Emmanuel Macron fails to withdraw his "insults", the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday.

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 03:20 IST

'Virgin' to be removed from marriage certificates in Bangladesh

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Aug 28 (ANI): In what is being hailed as a step towards gender equality, brides in Bangladesh will no longer have to declare if they are 'virgins' on marriage certificates, as per a high court ruling.

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 23:55 IST

Concerns raised over the use of school children for organising...

Muzaffarabad [PoK], Aug 27 (ANI): Concerns have been expressed over the use of school children here in organising protests without the prior consent of their parents.

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 23:25 IST

Hungary seeks more investments from India

Budapest [Hungary], Aug 27 (ANI): Hungary sought more Indian investments during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's recent visit to the country apart from intensifying cooperation in areas of film production, digitalisation, water management, solar energy, and pharmaceuticals.

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 23:03 IST

40 people feared dead after boat capsizes off Libya's coast

Tripoli [Libya], Aug 27 (ANI): At least 40 people are feared dead after another boat capsized off the coast of Libya on Tuesday, according to the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR).

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 22:13 IST

Jaishankar unveils Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Indian embassy in Moscow

Moscow [Russia], Aug 27 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Indian embassy in Moscow.

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 20:54 IST

Pak considering complete closure of airspace to India, says...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 27 (ANI): Pakistan is considering a complete closure of airspace to India, Technology Minister Fawad Hussain Choudhry said on Tuesday, adding that the federal Cabinet is also planning to ban its neighbour from using its territory for trade with Afghanistan.

