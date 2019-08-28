2 possibly dead after active shooter situation in Arkansas

Arkansas [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): Two people are believed to be dead after a rifle-armed man opened fire at a residence here on Tuesday.

A SWAT team immediately reached the scene is currently responding to the situation, Sputnik reported.

Reports also claimed that the shooter had opened fire on the police after killing two people. This was refuted by Helena-West Helena police chief Patrick Smith, who also dismissed reports of a hostage situation.

Roads near the building have been blocked while residents have been asked to stay indoors as a safety measure. (ANI)

