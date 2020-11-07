2 women injured as shooter fires pellet guns at pro-Trump rally

Florida [US], November 7 (ANI): Two women suffered injuries after a shooter discharged a pellet gun into a crowd of President Donald Trump supporters in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, RT news reported.

The attacker reportedly fired his weapon from a moving vehicle.

The incident took place on Friday evening as pro-Trump demonstrators flocked to the area outside the Coral Ridge Mall. The suspect fired several rounds from "an unknown type of pellet gun," Newsweek reported, citing a police statement.



While local media reported that the shooter appeared to have targeted the rally, police said that "the motive behind the incident is unknown at the time."

The incident took place as the counting of the votes in the high-stakes US Presidential election are underway.

Currently, Joe Biden is projected to have won 253 electoral votes and President Donald Trump 214. The race goes to the contender with 270 votes.

Protests erupted across the US as Americans anxiously await results of the US Presidential elections as ballot counting in the final battleground states continue, with some demonstrators asking for every vote to be counted and others demanding a halt on counting. (ANI)

