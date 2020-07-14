21 US sailors hospitalized after fire on board Navy vessel in San Diego

California [US], July 13 (ANI): At least 21 US Navy Sailors have suffered injuries after a fire broke out aboard a navy vessel stationed at a naval base in the city of San Diego.

"Seventeen Sailors and four civilians are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital," the US Navy said in a statement.

The sailors on the USS Bonhomme Richard had "minor injuries" from the fire and were taken to a hospital, Lt. Cmdr. Patricia Kreuzberger told CNN earlier Sunday.

There were 160 people on board when the fire started, according to the Naval Surface Forces.

All crew members have safely evacuated the vessel and all are accounted for, the naval fleet said in an earlier Tweet, Sputnik tweeted.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. Initial reports from the ship indicate it started in the well deck, according to a defence official. (ANI)