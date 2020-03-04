22 dead after tornadoes hit Nashville, Middle Tennessee

Nashville [United States], Mar 4 (ANI): As many as 22 people have lost their lives in Tennessee after severe storms and tornadoes ripped through Nashville and neighbouring counties in the wee hours of Tuesday (local time), the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency confirmed.

The powerful and deadly storm destroyed homes and other buildings in several counties and displaced thousands of people, reported CNN.

According to Mayor John Cooper, 48 buildings collapsed in Nashville, others were damaged and about 150 people have been taken to hospitals because of the storm.

Bill Lee, Governor of Tennessee, said: "As tragic as this is -- and our hearts are broken -- we are certain that we'll surround these folks and we'll do what is necessary to recover." (ANI)

