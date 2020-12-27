3 killed, 3 injured at Illinois bowling alley in 'random' shooting

Illinois [US], December 27 (ANI): At least three people have been killed and three injured in a shooting at Don Carter Lanes in Rockford, Illinois, reported Sputnik.



One person has been taken into custody by the local police who believe that the shooting was 'random'.

Earlier reports said that police had responded to what they called an active shooter situation. Rockford police Chief Dan O'Shea confirmed that three people were dead, and the three injured were taken to local hospitals, reported Sputnik. (ANI)

