3 killed in Louisiana as severe storm sweep southern US

Texas [US], Jan 12 (ANI): At least three people lost their lives as a severe storm swept across parts of the US Gulf Coast and Southeast in the weekend, authorities said on Saturday.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page that the bodies of an elderly couple were found near their demolished trailer by firefighters. A search for more possible victims was underway, Voice of America News reported.

The Sheriff's Office added that the roof of Benton Middle School was damaged and "that water damage from the sprinkler system has flooded many rooms."

In Arkansas and Missouri, tornadoes also destroyed homes and caused severe damages in Oklahoma.

On Friday, the national Storm Prediction Center said that more than 18 million people in Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma were at an enhanced risk of storms, including strong tornadoes, flooding rains and wind gusts that could exceed 80 mph (129 kph), the speed of a Category 1 hurricane.

The storms also unleashed downpours that caused widespread flash flooding.

Dallas police said one person died when a car flipped into Five Mile Creek west of downtown Dallas about 7 p.m. (local time).

Ahead of the storms, Dallas' Office of Emergency Management had asked residents to bring in pets, outdoor furniture, grills, "and anything else that could be caught up in high winds to reduce the risk of flying debris."

In Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said boats, helicopters, medical and rescue teams had been placed on standby in case they are needed.

"I ask that all Texans keep those in the storm's path and all of Texas' first responders in their prayers as they deal with the effects of this storm," Abbott said in a statement.

Wicked weather also will pose a threat to Alabama and Georgia as the system moves eastward on Saturday, forecasters said.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Friday the state was making necessary preparations ahead of the potential weather.

Heavy rains also could cause flooding across the South and part of the Midwest. (ANI)

