3 minors amongst 5 killed in California shooting

ANI | Updated: Nov 17, 2019 13:26 IST

Washington [USA], Nov 17 (Sputnik/ANI): Five people, including three children, were killed as a result of a shooting at a San Diego home in the US state of California, as per US media reports.
Quoting the police, Fox News reported that the shooting is suspected to have been perpetrated by a 31-year-old man, who had a domestic dispute with his former spouse, following which he opened fire at his family.
As a result, the man's former spouse, a 9-year-old boy, a 5-year-old boy and a 3-year-old boy were killed. An 11-year old boy was rushed to the hospital to undergo surgery from the injuries. (Sputnik/ANI)

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 14:18 IST

Classes at Hong Kong schools to remain suspended on Monday over...

Hong Kong, Nov 17 (Xinhua/ANI): The Education Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Sunday announced the extension of the suspension of classes at schools to Monday over safety concerns.

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 14:01 IST

FATF: EU offers technical assistance to Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 17 (ANI): The European Union has offered technical assistance to Pakistan for the implementation of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) action plan by the country, according to a media report.

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 13:48 IST

St. Mark's Square in Venice reopens after flooding

Venice [Italy], Nov 17 (ANI): Venice authorities reopened St Mark's Square on Saturday (local time) for the tourists and residents after it was closed because of flooding caused by exceptionally high tides.

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 13:15 IST

Bhutanese Foreign Minister Lyonpo Tandi Dorji arrives in India

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Bhutanese Foreign Minister Lyonpo Tandi Dorji arrived here on Sunday afternoon for a week-long visit.

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 13:02 IST

US, S Korea to delay air drills as 'act of goodwill' to help...

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 17 (Sputnik/ANI): In a show of good faith, the United States and South Korea have decided to hold off upcoming joint military exercises to promote denuclearisation efforts in the Korean Peninsula, the US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper said on Sunday.

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 13:01 IST

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 12:58 IST

Over 23 killed in protests since beginning of Bolivia political crisis

Sucre [Bolivia], Nov 17 (ANI): At least 23 people were killed and over 700 others sustained injuries since the beginning of political unrest in Bolivia, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights of the Organization of American States (OAS) has said.

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 12:20 IST

Nawaz Sharif likely to leave for London on Tuesday

Lahore [Pakistan], Nov 17 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is likely to leave for London on Tuesday, local media reported citing a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader.

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 12:19 IST

Sri Lanka presidential polls: Rajapaksa claims victory as...

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Nov 17 (ANI): Gotabaya Rajapaksa has claimed victory in the Sri Lankan presidential polls and his main opponent Sajith Premadasa of the ruling United National Party has conceded defeat, even as the official results are yet to be announced.

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 11:45 IST

Combat drone crashes near residential building in Russia

Moscow [Russia], Nov 17 (ANI): An unmanned combat drone crashed during a test flight near a residential building in a town of Russia's central Ryazan Region on Saturday.

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 11:23 IST

Rajnath holds bilaterals with US, Japan on sidelines of ASEAN...

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 17 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday held bilateral meetings with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono and the United States Secretary of Defence Mark T Esper on sidelines of the ASEAN Defence Minister's Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) here.

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 10:52 IST

ASEAN important for India's 'Act East' policy, can boost...

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 17 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is currently in Bangkok to attend a two-day summit of the ASEAN Defence Minister's meet, said that the forum is an important segment of India's Act East Policy and added that it can help in boosting the country's strategic tru

