3 minors amongst 5 killed in California shooting

Washington [USA], Nov 17 (Sputnik/ANI): Five people, including three children, were killed as a result of a shooting at a San Diego home in the US state of California, as per US media reports.

Quoting the police, Fox News reported that the shooting is suspected to have been perpetrated by a 31-year-old man, who had a domestic dispute with his former spouse, following which he opened fire at his family.

As a result, the man's former spouse, a 9-year-old boy, a 5-year-old boy and a 3-year-old boy were killed. An 11-year old boy was rushed to the hospital to undergo surgery from the injuries. (Sputnik/ANI)

