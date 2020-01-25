34 US troops diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries after Iranian missile attack: Pentagon

Washington DC [USA], Jan 25 (ANI): Thirty-four US service members have been diagnosed with concussions and traumatic brain injuries in the aftermath of the Iranian missile attack at Ain al-Asad Air Base in Iraq earlier this month, the Pentagon said on Friday.

Washington Post reported Pentagon's chief spokesman Jonathan Hoffman as saying that of the 34 service members, eight have returned to the US for medical care, nine are in Germany for treatment, while the remaining 17 have returned to duty in Iraq.

The missile attack was carried out on January 8 in retaliation to the killing of top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani by the US. It may be noted that US President Donald Trump had earlier said that no US troops were harmed in the Iranian attack.

As many as 11 ballistic missiles had struck al-Asad airbase, where more than 1,000 US service members were based, in addition to the Iraqi forces.

Hoffman said that the US Defence Department is "committed to delivering programs and services intended to lead to the best possible outcomes for our service members who suffer any injury."

"Over the last two weeks, we have seen a persistent and dedicated effort by our medical professionals in Iraq, Kuwait and Germany to diagnose any and all members who need assistance," he added. (ANI)