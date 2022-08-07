4 dead in Ohio shooting, police searching for suspect

Ohio [US], August 7 (ANI): A total of four people were fatally shot on Friday at multiple sites in Butler Township, Ohio and the police are now searching for the man who is possibly connected to the shootings, media outlets reported.

The shootings took place in a small Ohio town, just north of Dayton. Addressing a media briefing, Butler Township Police Chief John Porter said, Stephen Marlow, a "person of interest" is likely armed and dangerous, reported CNN.

Butler Township Police Chief, in a statement, said that authorities are being assisted in the search by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Furthermore, as per the statement, information indicates Marlow may have fled outside Ohio. The FBI said he has ties to Lexington, Kentucky, Indianapolis and Chicago and may be in one of those cities, as per the media portal.



Describing Marlow's physical appearance, Porter said that he was 5'11" and about 160 pounds, with brown hair. Authorities believe Marlow, 39, was wearing shorts and a yellow T-shirt and fled in a white 2007 Ford Edge.

Asking anyone with information about Marlow to contact the FBI, authorities said the suspected shooter should not be approached.

Police responded to a report of shots fired just before noon Friday, Porter said, and the four victims died at the scenes. "This is the first violent crime in this neighborhood in recent memory," Porter said. "We are working to determine if there was any motive to this horrible tragedy or if mental illness played any role."

Police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the neighborhood but have deployed additional crews and the Dayton Police Bomb Squad out of an abundance of caution, Porter said.

Porter said people should call the police dispatch if they have information on Marlow's whereabouts or see the Ford Edge. Butler Township is a town of just under 8,000 residents about 9 miles north of Dayton. (ANI)

