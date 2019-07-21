4 Democratic Congresswomen not capable of loving US, should apologise: Trump

Washington [USA], July 21 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that four Democratic Congresswomen are not capable of loving the United States and demanded an apology from them for the "horrible (hateful) things they have said."

"I don't believe the four Congresswomen are capable of loving our Country. They should apologise to America (and Israel) for the horrible (hateful) things they have said. They are destroying the Democrat Party, but are weak & insecure people who can never destroy our great Nation!" Trump tweeted.

Trump has come under a lot of fire for his Twitter outbursts against the four Democratic Congresswomen -- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Ayanna Pressley, who are all People of Colour (POC).

He asked the freshmen Congresswomen to go back to the "broken, crime-infested" countries they came from, attracting ire from most Democrats and a few Republicans, who all condemned the President's statements.

It also triggered the first-ever impeachment proceeding against Trump in the US Congress -- a resolution which was blocked by the lawmakers due to a lack of votes.

The four lawmakers are known critics of the President and have previously slammed Trump for his policies on areas like immigration, environment and health care. In fact, their criticism of Trump's immigration policies led to the President's recent outburst. (ANI)

