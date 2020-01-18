4 killed, 1 wounded in Utah home shooting

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 18 (ANI): At least four people were shot to death at a residence in Grantsville in Utah on Friday night, the police said.

A fifth person also was shot at sustained injuries and is currently recovering in a hospital. The suspected shooter is in custody, CNN reported after quoting the police.

According to the police, there was only one shooter and there is no further danger, said Cpl. Rhonda Fields with the Grantsville Police Department.

However, Fields did not immediately release the ages or names of the victims or the suspect. (ANI)

