4 killed after attack at football watch party in Fresno

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 18 (ANI): At least four people were killed when an unknown man entered a backyard party and opened fire at the crowd in Fresno, California, on Sunday night (local time), the police said.

Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley told reporters during a press briefing covered by CNN affiliate KSEE that the victims were attending a family and friends gathering in the backyard of a home when an unknown suspect approached and opened fire.

The shooting was first reported to the police around 8 p.m. on Sunday (local time).

Reid said that four men, aged between 25-30 years, had conducted the shooting.

While the ones who were sustained injuries in the incident were shifted the Community Regional Medical Center, the police added.

There were about 35 people at the house for a football watch party when the suspect approached on foot and opened fire, Reid said.

"My heart goes out to the families that are victims of this senseless violence," Reid said.

"We are going to do everything we can to find out who the perpetrators are and bring them to justice," he added. (ANI)

