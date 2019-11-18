4 killed in California shooting

California [US], Nov 18 (ANI): At least four people were killed in a shooting at a football watch party in Fresno, California on Sunday night, police said.

According to CNN, at least 10 people were shot at when an unknown suspect opened fire. The victims were attending a family and friends gathering in the backyard of a home.

Officers responded after receiving multiple calls around 8 p.m. Sunday reporting the shooting.

Fresno Police Deputy Chief Michael Reid said four men, ages 25-30, are dead after the shooting. One man was transported to Community Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. (ANI)

